Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 in the last ninety days. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS opened at $32.08 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

