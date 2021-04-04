Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce sales of $10.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.22 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $10.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $46.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $54.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $232.74 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.65.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

