Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,237 shares of company stock valued at $152,688.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMPI opened at $11.60 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

