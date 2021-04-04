Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.74 Million

Analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post $369.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.46 million. FirstCash reported sales of $466.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after buying an additional 176,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,096,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

