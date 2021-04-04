Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post sales of $115.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Lannett reported sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $491.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Lannett’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE LCI opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after buying an additional 139,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 186,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lannett by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 382,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lannett by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

