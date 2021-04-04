Brokerages Expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will post sales of $66.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.61 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $146.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $311.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $320.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $426.03 million, with estimates ranging from $401.80 million to $441.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at $675,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

NINE stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

