Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Post reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,531.16 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $57,717,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Post by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

