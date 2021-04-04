Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $3.23. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of COO stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.49. The company had a trading volume of 251,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.35. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $401.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $175,360,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

