Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Position Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 240.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $8,604,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $6,303,000. Partners Value Investments LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,702,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

