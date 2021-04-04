BSCView One Day Volume Hits $541,082.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, BSCView has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $541,082.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00308994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00092577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00747276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018008 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,627,149 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars.

