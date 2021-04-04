BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $109,132.01 and $162.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00698030 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027919 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

