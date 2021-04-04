BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34,008.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $81.49 million and $34,008.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00683264 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027959 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

