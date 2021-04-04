Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,679 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up about 2.1% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 2,863,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

