Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,220 ($29.00).

BNZL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,360 ($30.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,400.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.50 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total transaction of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

