Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $67.05 million and $294.40 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for $5.57 or 0.00009511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.00309872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00092667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00751972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,410,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,035,972 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.