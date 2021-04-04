Burst Market Capitalization Tops $18.56 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $18.56 million and $33,775.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,118,301,010 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

