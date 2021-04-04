Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:BY opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $825.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

