Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0009

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $166.98 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.38 or 0.00453682 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

