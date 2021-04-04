Bytom Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $244.52 million and $90.34 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,667,502,825 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,217,894 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

