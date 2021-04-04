bZx Protocol Trading Up 30% Over Last Week (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market cap of $141.41 million and $34.17 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bZx Protocol has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00683264 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027959 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

bZx Protocol (BZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,420,495 coins. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

