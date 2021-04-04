CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $100,641.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $55.88 or 0.00095757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027720 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 52,895 coins and its circulating supply is 51,642 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

