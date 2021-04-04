Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Acquired by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Caesarstone worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.89 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $478.33 million, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

