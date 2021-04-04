CaixaPay (CXP) 1-Day Volume Hits $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00310168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.54 or 0.00759215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00091159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017342 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.