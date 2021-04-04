Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $19.49 million and $181,980.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,064.07 or 0.03536911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 203.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars.

