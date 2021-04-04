Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 112,614 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 986.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The AES by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The AES by 50.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The AES by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

