Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 160,255 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,255 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

