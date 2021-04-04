Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 383,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

MFC opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

