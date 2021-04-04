Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 418,700 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 418,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.48% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.34.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

