Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 48,600 The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.34% of The Providence Service as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $149.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,492.58 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

