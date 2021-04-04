Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 922,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after acquiring an additional 504,713 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONE opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -267.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

