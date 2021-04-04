Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 486.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

