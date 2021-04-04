Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.