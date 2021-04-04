Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 155,366 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 10,834.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.20% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

