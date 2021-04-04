Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 306,000 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.17% of Cincinnati Bell worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 55.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $781.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

