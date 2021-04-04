Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 81,822 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 49,589.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,537,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,118,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.