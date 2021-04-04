Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.73.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

