Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 441,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.26% of APi Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

