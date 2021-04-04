Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $324.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $180.97 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

