Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181,984 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of 21Vianet Group worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 526,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

