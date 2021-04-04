Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,438.46 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $599.78 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,442.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,366.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 172.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

