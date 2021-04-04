Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,054 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.