Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,186,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

AZO opened at $1,418.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $757.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,446.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,256.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,196.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

