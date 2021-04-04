Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 194.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of NiSource worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 360,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,612,000 after acquiring an additional 194,710 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

