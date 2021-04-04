Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.44 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 558.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,542 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 159,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

ED stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

