Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.53 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVR by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management raised its holdings in NVR by 3,279.2% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,977.20.

NVR opened at $4,785.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,294.72 and a 1 year high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,618.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,289.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

