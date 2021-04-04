Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.65 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABG. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.