Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.82 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 164.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,853 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.29 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

