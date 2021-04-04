Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.58 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,196 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.