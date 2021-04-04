Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

