Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $7.22 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 313,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AA stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.